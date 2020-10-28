Elks Lodge 1599 celebrates the October Students of the Month recognition.
October Elk’s Students of the Month: are Falls High School students Rachel Schoon and Jack Maxwell
Rachel Schoon is the Elk’s October female Student of the Month. Rachel is an exceptional student who always challenges herself both in and out of the classroom. She has been on the Principal’s List, an Honors student, and received the Academic Excellence Award the past three years. Outside of the classroom, Rachel is a member of Minnesota Honors Society and the Community Education Board. When not being actively involved at school, she volunteers for numerous activities in the community to include Ruby’s Pantry, school dances, and Elk’s Thanksgiving pies and pancake feeds. During the summer, Rachel works as the manager at Tara’s Wharf. She is planning to attend Central Lakes College in Brainerd in the fall to pursue a degree in Horticulture. Rachel Schoon, the Elk’s October female Student of the Month.
Jack Maxwell is the male October Student of the Month. Jack is an outstanding student and role model in our school. He is a member of the Minnesota Honors Society and is currently the Vice President. Jack is currently taking concurrent enrollment classes at Falls High School and has been on the A-Honor roll and Principal’s List throughout his high school career. Along with maintaining excellent grades in the classroom, he is very involved in athletics. Jack is a member of both the Football and Track and Field teams. He is a goal setter! Jack’s goal this year is to break the school record in Pole Vaulting. Additionally, he has been involved in the community volunteering for service opportunities through MHS. Next year, Jack plans to attend California Polytechnic University to study Mechanical Engineering. Jack Maxwell, the Elk’s October male Student of the Month.