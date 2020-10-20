Elks Lodge 1599 celebrates the September and October Elks of the Month recognition.
September Elk’s Students of the Month are Anna Windels and Mitchell Nemec, Falls High School.
Anna Windels is the Elk’s September female Student of the Month. Anna is a very dedicated and passionate student who is devoted to helping others. She is a member of the Minnesota Honors Society and currently holds the Treasurer position. Anna is also the current Secretary for the FHS Student Council. She has been on Principals list, received Academic Excellence awards, was awarded the Harvard Book Award, and has taken college level concurrent enrollment classes throughout her high school career. Anna is also very involved in extra-curricular activities as a member in Cross Country, Basketball, and Track and Field and is a captain for both Cross Country and Basketball. When not involved in academics and athletics, she has actively volunteered through Student Council, Minnesota Honors Society, at the Elk’s Christmas Dinner, and at Voyageurs National Park. Anna has held part time job as a Barista and Waitress at the Coffee Landing. Her future plans are to attend a 4-year university in the fall to pursue a degree in Biology or Environmental Science. Anna Windels, the Elk’s September female Student of the Month.
Mitchell Nemec is the Elk’s September male Student of the Month. Mitchell is a member of the Minnesota Honors Society and is the current President. He has also been a member of Student Council. Mitchell has been on the A-Honor roll and Principal’s List throughout his high school career. Along with maintaining excellent grades in the classroom, he is also been involved with the FHS Pep Band as a drummer. Mitchell is a very intelligent and respectful student to have in the classroom. He leads by example as he is a captain for both the Hockey and Golf teams. Mitchell is also very involved in the community as a volunteer for numerous activities to include working with children at youth clinics for both hockey and golf. During the summer months, he works at Sha Sha Resort. Next year, Mitchell plans to attend a 4-year university to major in either Radiological Science or Education to become a teacher. Mitchell Nemec, the Elk’s September male Student of the Month.