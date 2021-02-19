Elks Lodge 1599 has named Kaitlyn Hostetter and Ashton Hielscher February Students of the Month.
The following has been submitted by Josh Koenig, Falls High School teacher, Elks Student of the Month coordinator, and Elks member:
Kaitlyn Hostetter
Kaitlyn is an outstanding student and works extremely hard in the classroom. She has maintained academic honors and has been on the Principal’s List throughout her high school career. Outside the classroom, Kaitlyn has kept herself very busy as a member of our Swimming and Diving team and a member and Historian for Minnesota Honors Society. When not in school, she works at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Kaitlyn also knows the value of giving back to the community. She volunteers at the Full Gospel Fellowship Church and through Minnesota Honors Society volunteer opportunities. Kaitlyn plans to attend Rainy River Community College in the fall to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and then move on to pursue her goals of being a Registered Nurse.
Ashton Hielscher
Ashton is a fine upstanding young man in both our school and community. Ashton is an Academic letter winner that has been on the Principal’s list throughout his high school career. He challenges himself academically by taking college-level concurrent enrollment classes. Ashton is also a very dedicated three-sport athlete in Cross Country, Basketball, and Track and Field. He also values giving back to the community as a volunteer. Ashton has been involved as a volunteer with the Spirit of the Borderland organization. When not busy with school, sports, and volunteering, he works at Cine 5. Ashton’s future plans are to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the fall to pursue a degree in Electrical Engineering.