Elks Lodge 1599 December Students of the Month are Emma Erickson and Holden Sutherland. The following has been submitted by Josh Koenig, Falls High School teacher, Elks Student of the Month coordinator, and Elks member.
Emma Erickson
Erickson is a remarkable student who strives for only the best for herself both in classroom and in her extra-curricular activities. She has challenged herself academically with both honors and concurrent enrollment classes here at Falls High School. Erickson has been on the Principal’s List and also received the Academic Excellence Award for the past three years. Outside of the classroom, she is the secretary of Minnesota Honors Society and vice president of FHS Student Council. Erickson has also been a three-sport athlete in swimming, hockey, and track and field starting back in seventh grade. When not being actively involved at school, she volunteers for numerous activities in the community to include the Bronco 5K, Turkey Trot, Elementary Track Meet, hockey camps, bagging groceries, activities at St. Thomas Aquinas, and for MHS and Student Council. Erickson works multiple jobs to include being a certified USA Hockey official, lifeguard and swimming instructor, works for Carlson’s Auto Shop, and the family business, Erickson’s Lawn Care. She is planning to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the fall to pursue a computer science degree.
Holden Sutherland
Sutherland is an exceptional student in our school and community. He has challenged himself academically taking both honors and concurrent enrollment classes at Falls High School. Sutherland has been on the Principal’s List throughout his high school career. He is a member of the Minnesota Honors Society and FHS Student Council. Along with maintaining excellent grades in the classroom, Sutherland has been very involved in soccer in Canada and has been a part of the robotics team here at FHS. Outside of the classroom, he has been involved in the community volunteering for roadside cleanup in honor of his grandmother and service opportunities through both MHS and Student Council. Next year, Sutherland plans to attend a college or university to study electrical engineering with a focus on robotics.