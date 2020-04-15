Navy Office of Community Outreach
Seaman Peter Griffith, a native of International Falls, Minn., was recently baptized during a ceremony held on board USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), a guided-missile destroyer, recently conducting operations in the Persian Gulf.
Griffith, who has served in the Navy for over a year, is an operations specialist responsible for tracking, navigation and maneuvering of Navy ships.
“I enjoy the people that I serve with,” said Griffith. “Everybody comes from different backgrounds so it really opens your eyes and you gain a lot of perspective from their journey to being in the Navy just as you are. You get to go through the experience that very few people in the world will understand and I think that’s really special.”
James E. Williams is the namesake of Chief Petty Officer James Elliott Williams, one of the Navy’s most highly decorated enlisted sailors. Through his 20 years of service, Williams earned 18 awards including the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart (with two gold stars). The ship is currently deployed to the Atlantic Ocean and is capable of conducting Anti-Air Warfare, Anti-Submarine Warfare, and Anti-Surface Warfare.
Griffith, a 2016 Fall High school graduate, joined the Navy to travel, serve his country and to experience what very few people will ever get to do. According to Griffith, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in International Falls.
“I give a lot of credit to my mom and dad because they really raised me right in helping me grow in my faith and having an understanding of Jesus Christ in my life,” said Griffith. “My teachers really meant a lot to me and there are so many people from my hometown that are so kind and loving and have good character. There is a toughness that Minnesotans have that I take a lot of pride in.”
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Griffith is most proud of sharing with his family and friends the experiences he’s learned since being in the Navy.
“Expanding my knowledge is actually really fun to me,” said Griffith. “I’ve learned how to drive a ship, be a line coach, shoot various weapons and train others to do it as well. The Navy really challenges me to work harder and be a better leader and shipmate. I also depend on Jesus Christ more which is just a whole other blessing in itself.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Griffith, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“I take a lot of pride serving in the Navy,” Griffith said. “I remember when I first got to my ship and thanking God for making it here. Ever since my first day on board, I’ve learned many things from other sailors and it means so much to be a part of something bigger than myself. There’s a lot of skills and memories I can take from the Navy but the most important thing is being a part of the mission and accomplishing the tasks at hands. It’s really special to be a part of a team.”