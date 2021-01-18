Education

International Falls students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2020.

Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

Local students recognized include Brittany Guba, business administration; Rebecca Holm, social studies; and Bailey Milette, business administration, all of International Falls.

Students are also listed on the MSUM website: https://apps.mnstate.edu/newspapers/

