International Falls students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2020.
Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
Local students recognized include Brittany Guba, business administration; Rebecca Holm, social studies; and Bailey Milette, business administration, all of International Falls.
MSU Moorhead is a comprehensive university offering more than 150 majors, emphases and options, 15 graduate degree programs, 40 certificate programs, and 31 areas of teacher licensure preparation. MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.
Students are also listed on the MSUM website: https://apps.mnstate.edu/newspapers/