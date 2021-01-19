Several college students from International Falls were recognized for academic achievements by their respective institutions.
The following information was provided by individual institutions:
Kaitlin Stallard
Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, was among 560 students named to the Minnesota State Community and Technical College's President's List for the 2020 Fall Semester.
Students on the President's List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester and earned a grade point average of 4.0.
Colleen Dunbar
Colleen Dunbar, a resident of International Falls, is among nearly 300 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the Dean's List for fall semester, ending this past December.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.
The Rochester Community and Technical College Dean's List can be viewed by going to: https://www.rctc.edu/about/deans-list/.
McKenzie Swenson
McKenzie Swenson has been named to the University of Minnesota Duluth dean's list.
The 2020 Littlefork-Big Falls graduate achieved a term grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Local students are among the more than 2,600 undergraduate students recognized by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Local students who received honors include Anna Earley, senior, highest honors, and Jacob Hufnagle, senior, high honors, from International Falls; and Breanne Cipriano, senior honors, from Littlefork.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are being sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.
Minnesota State University Moorhead
International Falls students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2020.
Local students recognized include Brittany Guba, business administration; Rebecca Holm, social studies; and Bailey Milette, business administration, all of International Falls.
Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
Students are also listed on the MSUM website: https://apps.mnstate.edu/newspapers/