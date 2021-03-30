club

Members of the February Birthday Bookshelf at Falls Elementary School have added to the new book fund for the library.Members recognized are, back row, John Carson, Natalya Warren, Avery Wolfe; middle row, Callie Wise, Braden Sheridan; front row, Paris Demars, Khloe Olson.Each Birthday Bookshelf member at FES library joins by donating $5 for new books, and then are recognized on their birthday for helping the school purchase new books for its library.

 FES PHOTO