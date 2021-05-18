bookshelf

New members of the May Birthday Bookshelf at Falls Elementary School have added to the book fund at the Library.Members recognized are back row, Charli Vance, Mya Isaac, Ille Pederson, Emma Abernathey, Arianna Covel; middle row, Elsa hart, Liv Werner, Nash Pederson, Roy Cameron; front row Brielle Hraban, Noah Thompson, Grayson Christianson, Kane Pensek.Each Birthday Bookshelf member at FES library joins by donating $5 for new books , and then are recognized on their birthday for helping the school purchase new books for its library.