August

New members of the August Birthday Bookshelf at Falls Elementary School have added to the book fund at the Library.

Recognized are, back row, George Boe, Brielle O'Loughlin, Berkley Lavern; front, Noah Cameron, Alivia Whitman; and in separate photos are Alexis Lufbery and Henry Willett.

Each Birthday Bookshelf member at FES library joins by donating $5 for new books , and then are recognized on their birthday for helping the school purchase new books for its library.

 FES PHOTO