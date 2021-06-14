bookshelf

New members of the July Birthday Bookshelf at Falls Elementary School have added to the book fund at the library.

Recognized are, back row, Leah Boe, Brayden Norman, Caden Phillips, Addy Forsythe; front row, Ava Forsythe, Bennett Hamers, Naella Bird, Emmlyn Bird

Each Birthday Bookshelf member at FES library joins by donating $5 for new books , and then are recognized on their birthday for helping the school purchase new books for its library.

 FES PHOTO