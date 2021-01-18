Members of the December Birthday Bookshelf at Falls Elementary School have added to the new book fund for the library.
December members include Aunnaka Baron, Sydney Pomeroy, wyatt VanHeel, Easton Rolando, Mykenzie VanHeel, Everlie LaVigne, Pyke Lloyd, Grayson Ysen, Ember Stull Arya Camick, Emmah Ohlquist, and Alyssa Wolden.
Each Birthday Bookshelf member at FES library joins by donating $5 for new books, and then are recognized on their birthday for helping the school purchase new books for its library.