The annual Falls High School Scholarship, Elks Students of the Month, MN Honor Society Cord presentation and FHS and Rotary Academic Excellence Award Program was held Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Bronco Arena.
The Harvard Prize Book was awarded to Cohlton Schultz. The Harvard Prize Book is an achievement award from the Harvard Alumni Association awarded to an outstanding high school student from the Falls High School junior class who displays excellence in scholarship and high character, combined with achievements in other fields. The Harvard Prize Books are presented annually in only 2,000 high schools around the world. Douglas Skrief, a Harvard alumni, presented this award to Cohlton.
Falls High School and Rotary Academic Awards, Elks Students of the Month and MN Honor Society cord awards were presented to the 2021 Senior Graduation Class achieving weighted GPAs from 3.95 and above. Recipients of these awards were: Ella Bahr, Samantha Christie, Emma Erickson, Ashton Hielscher, Kaitlyn Hostetter, Jocelyn Klocek, Bryant Koenig, Jessica Kulig, Max Marcotte, Jack Maxwell, Olivia McBride, Mitchell Nemec, Rachel Schoon, John Slatinski, Chloe Sullivan, Holden Sutherland, Joseph Talmage, Gavin Wilson, and Anna Windels.
Anna Windels was named Elks Female Student of the Year and Jack Maxwell was named Elks Male Student of the Year.
Scholarship awards were also presented to students from a wide variety of local and national donors, along with individual college scholarship awards. Students submitted requested criteria to each donor which may have included student transcript, essay, resume, recommendation letters, and acceptance letter from the student’s selected school they are planning on attending. Students receiving scholarship awards were: Ella Bahr, Samantha Christie, Emma Erickson, Parker Flesland, Paul Harder, Ashton Hielscher, Bryant Koenig, Riley Larson, Madilyn Lorenson, Max Marcotte, Myles Mason, Mitchell Nemec, Rachel Schoon, John Slatinski, Holden Sutherland, Joseph Talmage, Nicholas Tanner, Gavin Wilson, and Anna Windels.
With so many extremely generous donors, both local and nationally (including college awards), over $697,000 was granted to these exceptionally gifted young people.
“Falls High School is extremely proud of its rich heritage and tradition of graduating such fine outstanding young men and women,” Kevin Grover, superintendent of ISD 361 commented. “I am humbled at how this community supports these young adults and continues to lay the foundation for their future. Thank you to all the families, organizations, and businesses that give of their resources to help our students further their education.”