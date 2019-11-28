Indus School conducted firearm safety classes for students Oct. 9-30, just prior to deer hunting season. Students ages 11-18 could participate.
The Firearm Safety Course is an online course that may be completed at home or after school with help available to students on late bus days.
As part of the training, a seminar was also conducted by Department of Natural Resources personnel, arranged by School District 363 School Board member Shelly Patten, who is also a DNR supervisor.
A Field Day took place Nov. 1 on property adjoining the school, with DNR staff and parents present. The 13 students who passed the requirements for the course will receive certification.