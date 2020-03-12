During this school year, Indus first-grade students started corresponding with Monica, a U.S. Army major deployed in Kuwait. Monica has also served in Afghanistan and Iraq throughout the last decade.
According to Indus School first grade teacher Jill Hasbargen, the students had sent her videos introducing themselves and also sent her cards and pictures for the holidays. She sent back cards and pictures from Kuwait. On Christmas day, Monica sent the students a video from her base.
The students recently received a box from Monica containing a stuffed camel for each student. The camels each had a hat stitched with the base camp’s name. The students were very excited and sent Monica a video to thank her.