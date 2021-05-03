While Indus elementary teacher Michelle Misner was trying to find things to do in her class about the home opener for the MN Twins, she saw on the Twins website that they had recorded "read alouds." TC Bear, the Twins mascot, was reading various picture books to kids that really promote reading.
She noticed that Twins personnel sometimes go into classrooms and read. Knowing how far Indus School is from the Cities and because of the Covid situation, Misner reached out to the Twins to see if they would do a virtual reading in her class. They responded yes.
Tim Laudner, former Minnesota Twins catcher, read the first two chapters of the book "The Triple Play Twins" by David Kelly from the Ballpark Series. When he was done reading, Laudner held a question and answer session for a few minutes. The Twins will be sending a copy of the book to each of the students in the class. His message to the students was, "Reading is powerful."