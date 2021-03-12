Minnesota State has named four finalists in the search for the next president of the Northeast Higher Education District (NHED). The candidates are William J. Ehmann, Jonathan Keiser, Sandra Kiddoo, and Michael Raich.
The candidates were recommended by a search advisory committee that was comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders, and was chaired by Joe Mulford, president of Pine Technical and Community College.
The candidates are scheduled for a virtual campus visit between March 15 and March 17. The virtual campus visits provide an opportunity for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to meet each of the candidates and offer feedback. Details of the candidates’ virtual campus visits and the process for providing feedback are available at https://www.nhed.edu/presidential-search.
- William J. Ehmann served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Hartwick College (NY) from 2019 to 2020.
- Jonathan Keiser has served Finger Lakes Community College (NY) as provost and vice president of academic and student affairs since 2018.
- Sandra Kiddoo has served Hazard Community and Technical College (KY) as chief academic officer since 2018.
- Michael Raich has served as interim president of NHED since 2019.
Rainy River Community College in International Falls, and four other autonomous yet interdependent colleges in northeast Minnesota make up NHED: Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, and Vermilion Community College. Other campuses are located in Ely, Eveleth, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, and Virginia. The combined annual enrollment of the NHED colleges is approximately 5,600.
The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is expected to consider Chancellor Devinder Malhotra’s recommendation at its April 21 meeting. The anticipated start date of the new president is July 1.