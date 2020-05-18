St. Thomas Aquinas School students, parents, teachers and staff and the local community have together achieved fundraising success during the 2020 Catholic Schools Raffle sponsored by Catholic United Financial. The school raised $25,230 in ticket sales and donations.
From Jan. 17 to March 1, St. Thomas students sold $5 raffle tickets. All proceeds from ticket sales went directly to St. Thomas School, as the cost of running the raffle was provided by Catholic United Financial, the sole sponsor of the event. A prize drawing ceremony was held on March 12 when winners of $40,000 in prizes were announced.
St. Thomas Aquinas, along with 88 other participating schools in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota, raised more than $1.3 million - a new annual record for the program - and a cumulative total of $9.8 million since the program began in 2009.
Top selling St. Thomas Aquinas families are:
- 330 Tickets – Jenika and Victor Schermerhorn
- 200 Tickets – Aiden, Cody Levi and Lilly Demars
- 190 Tickets – Ester and Davey Davidson