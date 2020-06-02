Two students from International Falls were recently named to the spring semester 2020 dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston.
Named to the dean's list are Erica Gearhart, working toward bachelor of science degrees in animal science, and equine science B S; and Paetyn Zahn, seeking a bachelor of science degree in health management.
To qualify for a place on the dean's list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.
The University of Minnesota System is made up of campuses in Crookston, Duluth, Morris, Rochester, and the Twin Cities.