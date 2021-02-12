Llittlefork-Big Falls students and their communities will get increased winter access to the school's forest, thanks to a grant from the KIDS PLUS Youth In Philanthropy Board
The school's award is among seven grants totaling $6,570 in the winter grant round, to support children- and youth-led projects across northeast Minnesota.
The $990 grant to L-BF will expand use of the local school forest during winter months by providing students and the community with access to snowshoeing.
The KIDS PLUS Youth In Philanthropy Program receives funding support from the Scott and Holly Martin Family Foundation, members of the Northland Foundation’s Emeritus Trustee Group, and the Northland Foundation.
The grants were awarded in January by the young people and adult mentors on the 2020-21 KIDS PLUS Youth In Philanthropy Board. The board is made up of middle school and high school students from across northeastern Minnesota who review and make grantmaking decisions with guidance from volunteer adult mentors.
The grants the students award, up to $1,000 each, support school and community projects that are planned and developed by children and youth in northeastern Minnesota.
The board meets three times during the school year: October, January, and April. April 1 is the next deadline to submit a Youth In Philanthropy grant application. Find information about applying at https://northlandfdn.org/grants/apply-report.php#yip.