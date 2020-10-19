The Higher Learning Commission, or HLC, will conduct a Year-4 Comprehensive Evaluation of Rainy River Community College Oct. 26-27.
The HLC Evaluation Team includes professionally trained peer reviewers from Trinidad State Junior College, Red Rocks Community College, Gogebic Community College, Maricopa Community College-South Mountain, Northern Wyoming Community College District, and Bethel University. The team will use a set of standards of quality, called the Criteria for Accreditation, to determine whether an institution merits accreditation or reaffirmation of accreditation, according to a news release.
The criteria are based around: mission, integrity, teaching and learning, institutional effectiveness, resources and planning.
Community participation is important to the process and members of the community are welcome to attend the open forum session via Zoom, scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 26. Contact Tammy Wood at Rainy River Community College for the electronic invitation at tammy.wood@rainyriver.edu or 218-285-2204.
The Higher Learning Commission, an independent corporation founded in 1895, accredits degree-granting post-secondary educational institutions in the North Central region of 19 states, including Minnesota. HLC’s mission is to serve the common good by assuring and advancing the quality of higher education.