Although January 27 is considered the International Day of Commemoration of the victims of the World War II Holocaust, students at Indus School learned about a personal story related to the Holocaust from a survivor on Friday, April 9.
Indus special education teacher, Wendy Mayer, arranged for Dirk Schutter, now an elderly man, to tell of his experiences as a child during World War II in Holland. His parents hid a Jewish family for two years in their barn as they lived through the horrors of Nazi occupation. Schutter visited with students virtually from Texas, where he now lives. His goal is to make sure each generation knows what happened in the Holocaust so it never happens again.