Several students from International Falls and Littlefork were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean's List, by Bart Johnson, Itasca Community College provost.
Students qualified for this recognition by completing a minimum of 12 credits and attaining a grade point average between 3.24 and 4.0.
4.0 GPA, straight "A" average
- Julie Herbert, International Falls
- Lacey Palmer, Littlefork
- Hailee Schaaf, International Falls
- Macy Skrien, International Falls
3.5-3.99 GPA, high honors
- Cassi Harju, International Falls
- Gina Thydean, Littlefork
3.25-3.49 GPA, honors
- Hope Dunn, International Falls
- Emily Franz, Littlefork