Education

Several students from International Falls and Littlefork were named to the 2020 spring semester Dean's List, by Bart Johnson, Itasca Community College provost.

Students qualified for this recognition by completing a minimum of 12 credits and attaining a grade point average between 3.24 and 4.0.

4.0 GPA, straight "A" average

  • Julie Herbert, International Falls
  • Lacey Palmer, Littlefork
  • Hailee Schaaf, International Falls
  • Macy Skrien, International Falls

3.5-3.99 GPA, high honors

  • Cassi Harju, International Falls
  • Gina Thydean, Littlefork

3.25-3.49 GPA, honors

  • Hope Dunn, International Falls
  • Emily Franz, Littlefork

