Indus April Students of the Month, recognized in May, are:
Daniel Sarkisyan, fourth grader, who is a hardworking, helpful young man who goes above and beyond with his schoolwork and is kind and respectful to students and staff.
Sophia Gaetzke, sixth grader, who is a quiet, strong leader who is able to share her views with classmates even when they don't share the same view. She is hardworking, asks questions, always does her homework, and is pleasant and willing to help others.
Jenessa Holte, sophomore, who is interested in learning, creative, and willing to try new things in ProStart, then applying them at home. Completes assignments to the best of her ability. Participated in the Brainerd culinary competition. Also plays softball and is a National Honor Society member.
Brea Hasbargen, a sophomore, who is an excellent student and active participant in class. She gets work in on time and is willing to help others. She is polite and friendly, as well. Brea participated in the Brainerd culinary competition and is involved in sports and the National Honor Society, as well as being a good role model.