On Thursday, April 15, four Indus students traveled to Grand View Lodge in Nisswa for the annual high school ProStart Culinary Competition.
Three sophomores; Henry Morgan, Jenessa Holte, and Brea Hasbargen attended, along with freshman Katie Etienne.
This year’s competition was a little different than those in previous years. It was scaled down due to COVID-19, with fewer teams attending than usual. Unlike previous years, the teams only cooked one dish. The ingredients they could use were predetermined by the competition management.
All ten teams were given the same protein, Halal Beef Teres Major, a steak, and were given two mystery ingredients--later discovered to be rutabaga and jalapeno peppers-- that they were required to use. They also had access to a pantry with other ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, and herbs.
Sporting their new chef jackets, the Indus team first performed their “mise en place” organizational skills to set up their work area.
Next, they started the cooking process, searing their steak until it was medium rare. They diced their rutabagas with sweet potatoes, and boiled them. The steak was plated on top of the vegetables, with a jalapeno and rosemary leaf garnishing the plate. They topped the steak with jalapeno butter for flavor.
“The four students who participated … did an amazing job of being organized, using knife skills, safety, and sanitation, while developing three entrees within an hour at the competition … No top awards, but lots of good comments from the judges for this young team! And they had fun! So proud!” said ProStart instructor Lois Lewis.
Due to COVID restrictions, the team wasn’t able to practice after school prior to the competition as in the past, so this “market basket competition” was a real test of their ability to use the knowledge and skills they had acquired during class time.
Even so, the students seemingly enjoyed the experience. “It was an exciting experience, with a lot of professionals … as you went along you felt as professional as them,” said sophomore Hasbargen.