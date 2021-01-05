Each year, the eighth grade Family & Consumer Sciences class at Indus studies waste management from a consumer point of view to learn how individuals and families can contribute to a cleaner environment.
Students in the class explored the layers of a landfill by watching videos and making an “incredible, editable” layered pie.
In addition, they studied different types of packaging and how to reduce the amount of packaging by making wise choices when shopping. They also created a mini-compost column, looked at the value of crushing cans to reduce space, learned about incineration and talked about where trash actually goes.
One student created a time capsule of advice from class members for future inhabitants to consider to keep the environment safe. Another student engaged the class in a game of “Garbology” to explore renewable and non-renewable products.
The class discussed the dilemma of what to do with trash and how to reduce, reuse, and recycle when possible, but also the added difficulties of people and communities not wanting a landfill in their “backyards.”
This led to a discussion about personal responsibility for making a difference in keeping the environment clean and saving energy. Students were given facts about recycling garbage and were asked to solve “mysteries” about how recycling can save enough energy to light a light bulb, for example.
Finally, students also researched ways to use food scraps rather than waste them, after learning that 30 percent to 40 percent of the food supply in the U.S. is wasted, according to the USDA. A class survey showed that students believe food waste is a problem and agree that they have thrown perfectly good food away at some point in their lives.