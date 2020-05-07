You might wonder what students are doing in some of the more hands-on or career and technical education classes during this period of distance learning.
Teachers are learning to be creative in how they design projects so that students can meet the Minnesota state standards.
In the Indus Industrial Technology classes, students are doing home improvement projects with parental supervision or through job experience.
One student built wooden steps up to a trampoline where she does daycare, while others changed tires, painted walls, welded, worked on restoring old trucks and changing tires, and did maintenance on heavy equipment in a job setting, using skills they had already learned this year.
According to instructor Soren Olesen, “the students also have to participate in daily online tests and are learning to communicate in a variety of ways through technology with their teacher.”
They also have online videos to watch and books to read and some are taking this opportunity to find out about furnace and sump pump maintenance or doing yard work.
In the family and consumer Sciences classes, students are being encouraged to cook and make healthy snacks at home.
Packets of grains recently went home to ProStart students, which they were expected to cook up and report on through a Google document. They also were encouraged to send a photo of fruit they cooked and to do a video demonstration on how to make a food product.
Teacher Lois Lewis created a video for middle school students to show how much sugar is in certain beverages. She also made a video for ProStart students, modeling how to do a demonstration.
Some assignments require students to learn about labels on food and to find out and compare the prices of regular and organic foods. Students in Consumer Education are learning about how to be a good renter and the legal requirements in a lease.
As far as art classes, Olesen, who teaches high school art, says he has been having students come up with their own projects and also has them using cardboard for fashioning different types of art.
Lewis, who teaches middle school art, has sent home packets to students each week with project materials and instructions.
Currently, they have been working on a conceptual art project which requires them to color in a circular grid using specific instructions which can be interpreted in a variety of ways borrowing from the artwork of artist Solomon LeWitt. Each project turns out looking unique
They also completed a “value-added landscape” project using black paper and cheesecloth. Students drew a design in white pencil on the black paper, then layered the cheesecloth to add value and depth, then colored or layered shapes over the top to complete the design.
Most recently, students are learning about architecture through virtual classroom lessons from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. This also requires them to go outside and find shapes in nature which they can use in sketching and in learning how shapes in nature contributed to Frank Lloyd Wright’s “organic architecture” designs.