The Indus School industrial technology class recently had a visit from Sofia Olesen, a 2015 Indus School graduate.
She talked to the class about her career path from high school to college and into the workforce. She told the students about how getting good scholarships and grants was very helpful to keep her student loan debt from getting too large, and explained how she worked on the college campus during her time at Concordia College in Moorhead. She also noted how she would work in the summers to save money for college.
Olesen told the class that she absolutely loves her job and the career path she is on.
She graduated as a registered nurse in the spring of 2018 and accepted a job at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo right after graduation.
She told the students about what a regular day of work is like for her. Typically, she works from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. three days a week. She also is involved in hospital research projects and nursing organizations that take extra time each week.
Olesen told the students about how she first was asked to also train other nurses and that she then was asked to be a charge nurse in charge of all the nurses on the cardiac floor during her shifts. She explained about how there are many different jobs and education paths in nursing, from being a community health nurse to a surgical nurse. Some of the different jobs in healthcare may only require a two-year degree and others require a masters degree. There were several male nurses in her graduation class, Olesen pointed out, and nursing jobs are for both genders. She continued, "The job opportunities are great in the medical field and anyone should be able to find something they could be good at, plus the wages and benefits are pretty good, too."
Indus students benefited from hearing from an Indus alumna that you can leave school with a good educational foundation and easily get into a career you really care about.