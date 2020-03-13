Indus School is helping to develop the “World’s Best Workforce” by providing career exploration opportunities for high school students.
On March 10, students heard from about 30 local individuals about their career paths during a mini-career fair at the school.
In addition, a group of Indus juniors and seniors attended a college job fair at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids on March 3, where they sat in on presentations from the engineering students and participated in some hands-on exercises.
There were a lot of different professions with presentations and tables and the students got to visit and ask questions about how to get into the different jobs and what their work was actually like. It was a very personable experience and the students learned a lot. There were people representing jobs in all kinds of professions including EMS, law enforcement, natural resources, banking, health care, manufacturing, law, technology and more.
Previously, on Feb. 21, Alysa Hackenmueller, a career counselor from the Minnesota Office of Job Training, arranged for a presentation at Indus from the 218Trades collaborative, introducing students to the new opportunities for them to obtain apprenticeships in the trades.