The Indus High School World of Work class visited local businesses Jan. 9 as part of the Junior Achievement Job Shadow curriculum.
Students toured the Customs and Border Patrol building at the border in International Falls and learned about the benefits and challenges of government jobs in law enforcement from several of the staff. They then toured the Good Samaritan Society facilities with Tammy Crawford-Braaten and explored career possibilities available there. Lastly, they spent time learning about jobs in the private sector and about running a business from Rainy Lake Oil owner, Larry Keep.
The trip was a culmination of career exploration and learning about the skills needed to get hired (from the JA Career Success curriculum), such as critical thinking, creativity, communication, conflict management, strong soft skills, collaboration, and teamwork.
Students also previously went through mock job interviews with Tammy Riley of CareerForce in International Falls, worked on an entrepreneurial project, and completed a "Living on Your Own" independent living simulation.