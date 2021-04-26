The Scholastic Book Fair took place with a "Wild West" theme during April 19-23.
Students and staff were able to peruse the book fair during the day, and the event was intended to encourage reading throughout the school. Dress-up days featured western themes, such as bandanas, belt buckles, boots and hats, and drawings were held from the names of those who dressed up.
On Earth Day, two local students brought their horses for students to observe as part of the book fair promotion. Library Aide Janet Hasbargen reports that the event was a real success.