The Indus Students of the Month for March are:
- Dannika Nicholson is a first grader whose nominator says she "works very hard" and her reading has improved tremendously. She strives to do her best and get all of the answers right the first time! She also has the best handwriting in the class.
- Jaedon Jones, a second grader, is a very kind person, caring, and someone who likes to help everyone. He is a good student who tries really hard to do his best and follows the rules. He is also friendly to everyone.