The Indus Students of the Month for September have been chosen.
Daniel Sarkisyan, third grade, is always helpful to fellow classmates or an adult who needs it. He works well with others and always completes his work on time, being focused and determined to be the best he can be.
Claire Kittelson, fifth grade, started this year with a bang by being focused, asking questions, and trying her best. She is willing to go her own way instead of following the crowd and has shown the impressive ability to explain concepts in her own words. If she keeps this up, it will be an amazing year for her.
Hunter Vacura, a new junior at the school, always participated in classroom assignments and discussions. He is always very respectful to the teachers and the other students. He comes to class with a great attitude and always gets right to work.
Sam Wingate, a senior, comes to class on time, ready to learn. He has gone the “extra mile” this year by stepping in to help other students learn. He’s always respectful and a joy to have in class.