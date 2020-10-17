Members of the Indus National Honor Society have chosen "school spirit" as their goal for a service project this year, and are planning activities to meet that goal.
Since Homecoming was postponed due to COVID-19 guidelines relating to sports, the members organized a Spirit Week Celebration for Oct. 5-9. Students were allowed to dress up in pajamas on Monday; contribute $1 to wear a hat on Tuesday, with proceeds to the softball team; and wear camouflage on Wednesday, school colors for Spirit Day on Thursday, and sports team clothing on Friday. During the week, there was also a cross country meet in Warren and a volleyball game with Northome/Kelliher.
NHS adviser, Wendy Mayer, reports the following high school students will participate in National Honor Society this year: Junior Chase Steinbach, and sophomores Ben Berthiaume,Tessa Hasbargen, Brea Hasbargen, and Jenessa Holte.
Tenth graders will be inducted into the NHS later in the year when it can be done safely, notes school officials.
Junior High NHS members are Abbi Hasbargen, Hattie Ulrich, Julianna Holte, Rylee Mai, Cyrus Thomopoulos, and Charlie Steinbach.