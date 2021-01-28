Winners of the Indus School Spelling Bee are among the top spellers in a virtual “spell off” for district honors.
Cyrus Thomopoulos, eighth grade, placed first; and runners-up were Rylee Mai, eighth grade, and Kyle Kramer, seventh grade, at the school’s annual spelling bee, conducted by National Honor Society members Jan. 14 for grades 5-8 at Indus School commons.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the spelling bee for Northome School, the other school in the South Koochiching/Rainy River School District, was held separately, and Taylor Fraikes and Kacey May placed in the top two positions.
Jan. 20 featured the winners of both schools in a virtual “spell-off” to determine the winner for School District 363, who will go on to regional competition.
Finalists were Thomopoulos, first place; Fraikes, second place; May, third place, and Mai, fourth place.