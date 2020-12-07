In addition to learning about developmental milestones of young children, they are exploring a future career in child care or early childhood. Part of this education includes discovering the requirements for setting up a daycare center.
Recently, they practiced visualizing and laying out an optimal room design for different ages of children, using a kit from Realityworks, purchased through funding from Perkins Career and Technical Education dollars. The kit includes a grid, movable furnishing pieces, and dry erase markers.