As reported by Lois J. Lewis, Indus School family and consumer sciences educator, the following are the Indus School December Students of the Month:
Senior RayAnna Wolden - She has done an excellent job in English, turning in a model business proposal. Her work has been exemplary. Rayanna is also doing a fantastic job in Child Dev. class. She applies herself to each task with a good attitude, as well.
Eighth grader Dmitriy Sudnach (Sarkisyan) - He was nominated by multiple teachers. He is a top student in gym, asks for help when needed, works hard, has improved, shows interest and motivation on a daily basis.
Fifth grader Dwain Harness - He has been a “rock star” while distance learning for a month--completed daily assignments, joined class on Google Meets, participated in discussions, quick learner of technology. Kudos!
Second grader Zoey Hansen-Davis - She follows the rules, always gets her work done on time and in a neat manner; she cares about her classmates and is a friend to everyone, smiles a lot and is fun to have in class.