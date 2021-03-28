Indus senior Jacob Hasbargen and his cousin, Austin Hasbargen, finished flooding the ice rink in the Indus Arena after the first of the year, and it has been getting plenty of use!
"We like skating," they noted, when asked why they put in the effort to get the rink ready. Elementary and high school students like skating too, some of them trying it for the first time!
Elementary students have an opportunity to use the rink during recess, and high school students participate as part of physical education and as a part of the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program. Sometimes the high school students play boot ball, broomball, or hockey in addition to ice skating.
One of the ways that students who normally wouldn't be able to skate are getting the opportunity to do so is through donations of used skates. After finding a number of local skates for sale on Facebook, physical education and health teacher Shelby Nosan contacted individuals, inquiring if they would consider donating them to the school. Everyone she contacted said, "Yes!"
Following that positive encounter, the Marion F. Lovejoy family set up a GoFundMe page to raise and donate money to the Indus recreation programs. In addition, the Indus High School National Honor Society began a fundraising service project for four weeks in March called "Coins on Ice." They decided to raise funds for new skates, laces, helmets, and other equipment when they noticed that some of the old skates on hand had worn laces, dull blades, and cracked and broken toe caps and boots. It was time for an upgrade!
National Honor Society member, freshman Hattie Ulrich comments, "I remember loving going out on the ice for recess or gym when I was younger, and I would hate for that to be more difficult for kids because of lack of options."
NHS has already reached half of its goal due to generous donations by students, staff, and community members.
Classes who are winners of the "Coins on Ice" drive receive weekly prizes and the class with the best overall total will win a trip to go bowling.