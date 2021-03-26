Indus School is celebrating Music in Our Schools Month by having comments about the benefits of music printed in its daily report and by having students write what they like about music.
The comments were posted on a wall in the hallway by the music room. Here are some comments and some photos to go along with it.
Why I like music in our school:
Because you get to listen to music sometimes. [Music] helps me focus and concentrate; it also makes me feel relaxed and I also like playing instruments because you could make your own song. ~ Gracie
I like music because I get to sing and I get to be in the concerts. I also like to play the drums and now I get to do that too. Mrs. Holte is really nice and I’m glad she’s the music teacher. ~ Anie
I like music because Ms. Holte is very nice and understanding. I also like to play Match the Music notes on the SmartBoard. Singing isn’t my thing, but I still find music class fun. ~ Emily
Because it makes the day feel more lively and happy. Music makes me happy and more upbeat. We learn new things about music every time we are in the music room. ~ Justina
Because it is fun and energetic. It calms my nerves, especially scary music. ~ Peighton