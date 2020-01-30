The Indus School first semester honor roll students were announced recently and received certificates recognition through the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, or PBIS, program.

Students receiving the A honor roll are:

Eighth grade:

Abrianna Hasbargen, Julianna Holte, Hattie Ulrich

Ninth grade:

Brea Hasbargen Jenessa Holte

10th grade:

Ulric Pickar, Chase Steinbach

11th grade:

Jacob Hasbargen

12th grade:

Jordyn Vacura

Students receiving the B honor roll are:

Seventh grade:

Rylee Ellsworth Mai, Ethan Noyes, Charles Steinbach, Dmitriy Sudnach, Cyrus Thomopoulos

Eighth grade:

Wyatt Medeiros, Lyndsey Newburgh, Colyn Peterson, Alexander Robar, Jacob Roth

Ninth grade:

Benjamin Berthiaume, Tessa Hasbargen, Henry Morgan, Nicholas Steele

10th grade:

Audrianna Nielsen

11th grade:

Hunter Vacura

12th grade:

Kendahl Cox, Emma Morgan, Anastasia Noyes, Samuel Wingate

