The Indus School first semester honor roll students were announced recently and received certificates recognition through the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, or PBIS, program.
Students receiving the A honor roll are:
Eighth grade:
Abrianna Hasbargen, Julianna Holte, Hattie Ulrich
Ninth grade:
Brea Hasbargen Jenessa Holte
10th grade:
Ulric Pickar, Chase Steinbach
11th grade:
Jacob Hasbargen
12th grade:
Jordyn Vacura
Students receiving the B honor roll are:
Seventh grade:
Rylee Ellsworth Mai, Ethan Noyes, Charles Steinbach, Dmitriy Sudnach, Cyrus Thomopoulos
Eighth grade:
Wyatt Medeiros, Lyndsey Newburgh, Colyn Peterson, Alexander Robar, Jacob Roth
Ninth grade:
Benjamin Berthiaume, Tessa Hasbargen, Henry Morgan, Nicholas Steele
10th grade:
Audrianna Nielsen
11th grade:
Hunter Vacura
12th grade:
Kendahl Cox, Emma Morgan, Anastasia Noyes, Samuel Wingate