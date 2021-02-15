Indus School Family & Consumer Sciences classes last week celebrated the National Family & Consumer Sciences Educator Day, showcasing the value and importance of family and consumer sciences education and its educators. Students participated in various hands-on activities, such as cooking, setting up a hydroponic garden, analyzing fibers and fabrics in a scientific lab setting, and playing a career game about choices vs. chances.
In secondary education alone, more than 27,000 family and consumer sciences educators nationally are teaching more than 3 million students personal development and career preparation skills in critical areas, such as nutrition and wellness, healthy food preparation, child and family development, environmental design, consumer decisionmaking, and personal finance. Each of these courses relates to a specific Career Pathway and helps to prepare students for life after high school, even offering certifications to students while in high school.
According to the www.careerladdersproject.org website, "A Career Pathway is a series of structured and connected education programs and support services that enable students . . . to advance over time to better jobs and higher levels of education and training. Each step on a career pathway is designed explicitly to prepare students to progress to the next level of employment and/or education."
“National Family & Consumer Sciences Educator Day is one way to pay tribute to the positive impact that family and consumer sciences educators have on individuals, families, and communities every day,” Indus FCS teacher Lois Lewis said. "It also comes during Career and Technical Education Month, emphasizing the role of FCS education in training students for CTE careers."
Family and consumer sciences educators also work within other venues, and while family and consumer sciences secondary education, Extension, and university teacher preparation programs are strong, all have identified a current and potentially more severe future shortage of qualified educators to meet their needs. National Family & Consumer Sciences Educator Day is part of the “Say Yes to FCS” educator recruitment initiative to help meet the need for family and consumer sciences educators.
With a critical need for family and consumer sciences educators, those who are pursuing an education degree may want to consider choosing family and consumer sciences, a career with a very positive employment outlook. In family and consumer sciences secondary education, researchers indicated the need for educators per state and have represented key findings in this infographic. Visit www.fcsed.net to learn more about a rewarding career as a family and consumer sciences educator!
Field of Family & Consumer Sciences
Family and consumer sciences (FCS), founded as home economics, draws from broad and diverse disciplines to develop and provide content and programs that help individuals become more effective critical thinkers and problem solvers. Through discovery and delivery of research-based knowledge, FCS professionals help individuals and families develop essential skills to successfully live and work in a complex world. Professionals in the field are uniquely qualified to speak on many critical issues affecting individuals and families, such as maintaining a healthy lifestyle, wisely managing personal and family finances, and creating supportive relationships with family members, friends, and co-workers. They are located nationwide in a variety of practice settings, including secondary schools, universities, government agencies, and businesses.
For more information, visit www.fcsed.net.