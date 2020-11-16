Students of the month
The Indus October Students of the Month are Brayden Hanson, second grade; Elizabeth "Lizzie" Robar, sixth grade; and seventh graders Justina Holte and AnMarie Peterson.
Teachers nominated Hanson for staying on task, working hard, being respectful, and cooperating. Robar is also considered a hard worker, a respectful helper in the classroom, and someone who stays on task. Both Holte and Peterson are academic stars and athletes. Holte is a role model to other students as she is polite and works quietly on her assignments. Peterson is also a role model, and recently was named Most Valuable Player in the Lake of the Woods/Indus Cross Country co-op team.
National exam
The Indus High School ProStart Level I class in Birchdale recently completed the ServSafe Food Handler Certification Course and received certificates for passing the national exam.
The course is recommended for individuals in food handler employee-level positions. Students received the training as part of their program in culinary arts and restaurant management.
According to instructor, Lois Lewis, the course focuses on why food safety is important, good personal hygiene, controlling time and temperature, preventing cross-contamination, and cleaning and sanitizing.
Mock Election
Prior to the national election, Indus students in grades five through 12 participated in a mock election organized by the senior government class taught by JoAnn Parish.
The polling place was set up in the commons following COVID-19 protocols, and students voted on all the candidates appearing on the ballot for the official national election.
Results of the election were then tallied up by the seniors and reported to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office, which, in coordination with the YMCA Center for Youth Voice, promoted these mock elections at high schools across the state.
The results of student votes were uploaded and combined with other schools in Minnesota, with the statewide results available at a later date.
Hands on lessons
Indus School eighth graders spent a few afternoons outdoors before the cold weather hit, learning how to use a compass.
Their teacher, JoAnn Parish, explains, "Students had been learning basic geography skills for several weeks and had a chance to put some of them to practical use."
The class learned about the main parts of a compass, how to hold a compass, and how to find directions by turning the bezel, lining up the direction (example: North) with the arrows. Students practiced with a few closed courses using directions (N,S,E,W) and then using degrees and directions.
The eighth graders also demonstrated their knowledge of major lines of latitude by drawing and labeling them by name and degrees on an orange. They then peeled the orange and laid out the peel on a flat surface to demonstrate distortion when a round object, such as a globe, is flattened into a map.
Their current geographic area of study is the United States and Canada.