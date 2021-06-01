On Tuesday, May 18, Indus School held Awards Day for all the students.
The staff members who presented most of the awards were Tom VanDamme (Cross Country), Michelle Misner (Volleyball), Shawn Bowles (Softball), Amber Peterson (Trap Team), Lois Lewis (ProStart and Newspaper/Yearbook) and Janet Holte (Music).
Principal Laurie Bitter handed out awards to the academic students of the month, honor roll students, the valedictorian and salutatorian, seniors who had at least 28 graduating credits, and to the students in bowling and on the co-op track team.
Some teachers presented “Above and Beyond” awards to students who had performed the best in their classes:
- English Students of the Year, presented by Shawn Bowles were:
- Most Versed – Brea Hasbargen
- Most Creative – Wyatt Medeiros
- Excellence in Reading – Dmitriy Sarkisyan and Jenessa Holte
- Industrial Tech. Student of the Year, presented by Soren Olesen, was Henry Morgan.
- Math Students of the Year, presented by Stacy Robar were:
- Justina Holte, Gage Long, and Rylee Mai.
ProStart students who participated in the culinary competition at Brainerd were given culinary pins: Katie Etienne, Brea Hasbargen, Jenessa Holte, Henry Morgan.
Special awards presented to volleyball players included:
- Most Valuable Player (MVP) – RayAnna Wolden
- Offensive – Brea Hasbargen
- Defensive – Tessa Hasbargen
- Trojan – Hattie Ulrich
- Most Dedicated – Rylee Mai
The softball team had a few special awards as well, such as:
- Most Valuable Player (MVP) –Rylee Mai
- Golden Glove – Brea Hasbargen
- Silver Slugger – Tessa Hasbargen RayAnna Wolden
- Rookie of the Year – Gracie Hasbargen
- Best Teammate – Hattie Ulrich
AnMarie Peterson and Chase Steinbach both lettered in Cross Country. Anie also earned all-conference by placing in the top 15 at the conference meet.
Awards given out to the Trap team included:
- Colin Leahy- Letter, patch 25 shot perfect round, award for Most Improved Shooter
- Benjamin Berthiaume- Letter, Best Swing award
- Colyn Peterson- Letter, Dead Eye award
The student who lettered in track was Ben Berthiaume.
Special music awards were presented to Jenessa Holte for Outstanding Choir Member, and Rylee Mai for Outstanding Band Member.
Special recognition was also given to Ben Paper as the elementary music student of the year.
Alex Robar was recognized for his stellar performance as a bowler on the Bronco bowling team.