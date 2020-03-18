During March 11-13, the Indus ProStart restaurant management and culinary arts program sent a team of three students to compete in the annual Minnesota ProStart Invitational, sponsored by Sysco and Ecolab. It was held at the Sysco Minnesota headquarters in the Twin Cities and 12teams from around the state participated.
The culinary team included second year student Chase Steinbach and first year students Ben Berthiaume and Lydia Black, and was the smallest team at the competition. There is a maximum of four students per team, plus a team manager. Indus also was one of the only teams not to have a mentor chef, but would love to have one.
During the school year, the students created a menu, costed out the menu ingredients, and practiced cooking and teamwork after school for several weeks.
"The timing and teamwork are the most difficult parts," said Indus ProStart teacher and adviser Lois Lewis. "Everyone needs to have tasks that are approximately equal in length and they need to be able to anticipate each other's needs so they can help each other out and reach the goal of finishing two complete meals on time."
At the competition, two teams started working every twenty minutes in order to stagger the times for the judges and the competitors. Students brought their ingredients to judges for a product check-in when they arrived, so they could be checked for proper temperatures and storage. Then the teams introduced themselves and their menu to chefs. This was followed by a production "mise en place" during which they could prepare their preparation surfaces, carry water, and do basic set up. Finally, they had an hour to produce a starter appetizer, entree, and dessert using only two butane burners.
The Indus team menu included a mushroom, cashew and water chestnut lettuce wrap, balsamic-glazed steak rolls wrapped around vegetables with freshly-made cavatelli, and a raspberry floating ssland meringue with creme anglaise.
Students presented their final dishes to judges who evaluated each dish and gave their comments. Their costing booklet was also reviewed, along with their safety and sanitation practices. The chefs gave many positive comments about the menu, citing the pleasing flavors and perfectly cooked meats and vegetables, and they praised the excellent menu costing presentation. They also gave suggestions for plate presentation and cooking methods.
"It's a great experience for students, and winning is secondary," Lewis said. "So many skills can be practiced and showcased through this type of activity, and just that is worth it."