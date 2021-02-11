February is national Career and Technical Education month, and Indus School is celebrating a great addition to its CTE program.
Through a grant, co-written by Elaine Hoffman, director at North Country Vocational Cooperative Center in Bemidji and a Perkins fund coordinator for northern Minnesota, the Indus School Industrial Technology program was able to obtain a brand new Computerized Numerical Control, CNC, router to be used by the junior high and high school students to learn about manufacturing technology, engineering and working in various trades.
Indus School industrial technology teacher Soren Olesen is extremely thankful that his Indus classroom is one of the 38 recipients of the CNC machines and he says his students are already learning to use the machine and turning out simple projects as they get familiar with its capabilities and how to use the software.
“This ShopSabre 23 CNC router and its accessories are a perfect way to help our students excel and be ready to meet the demands of the job market as they move from high school into the workforce or college," Olesen said. "Having knowledge of operating a ShopSabre 23 CNC machine and drawing with computer aided design, CAD, software such as VCarve Pro and SketchUp will also help ease the transition for students who choose to go directly into a position in manufacturing after graduating.”
The Minnesota made and produced ShopSabre 23 was built in Lakeville, Minn., and has been designed to be intuitive and easy to use. The accompanying software, VCarve Pro, is easy to learn for the students who are already familiar with CAD software from using Google SketchUp in their Industrial Technology classes to draw their projects and work with the 3D printer.
The Century Program, which provided the funding for the CNC machines, is the result of a Rural Career and Technical Education Consortium Grant that was awarded to 38 northwestern Minnesota school districts. Its website www.mncenturyprogram.com states that the mission is “Advancing Manufacturing Technology, Engineering, and Trades and Industry in Northern Minnesota” and “Advancing CNC technologies in Northwestern, MN high schools.”
“Our students are using the machine in several different ways,” says Olesen. “Junior high school students first learn to use the CNC router to make signs and clocks, and then as they get into the higher grades they will make more complex things like electric guitars or cabinet doors and furniture. Older students also use the CNC machine to learn about the Engineering Design Process and how to work through the different stages in that process, starting first with an idea and then going through the stages of proto-typing and eventually to the final product.”
Anyone who wants to pursue a career in industrial technology and engineering through a college is ahead of the game when they enter college with the knowledge of how to program and operate a CNC machine.
Olesen is excited about the new machine and says “having the ShopSabre 23 as a learning tool helps enforce my classroom mission statement which is “... to prepare my students for life, teaching them useful skills and how to think and reason, which will help them in both their personal and professional future endeavors.”
Olesen is the Indus school's industrial technology teacher.