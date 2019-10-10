The leading producer of yearbooks and student-created content, Jostens, recently announced that the Indus School yearbook program has been named a 2019 Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence.
The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies, or ICT, literacy.
The Indus School award winning yearbook program is led by Indus juniors and seniors under the direction of Lois Lewis, Indus School yearbook adviser.
Lewis noted, “The creation and publication of the yearbook is a huge task preparing students for the workforce with 21st century skills such as teamwork, technology, and creativity. I am so pleased that our staff is being recognized in this way.”
Jostens representative Beth Johnson stated, “This award isn’t based on the journalism quality of the year but on the things you need to do to produce an all-inclusive book, the marketing of that book, and meeting all our deadlines. Of the 15,000 or so school yearbooks we produce there are only about 700 schools or so that can get all of these tasks done and this year, the Indus School was one of them. Congratulations. This is huge in our world.”
Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence Awards are presented twice a year, in spring and in fall for yearbooks delivered during the school year. The award was presented to the Indus School yearbook program for achieving the defined criteria in each of three following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.
The Indus School yearbook program will receive a gem-studded recognition pin and a banner to display in school, so the entire school community will be aware of the outstanding achievement.