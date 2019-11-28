The Indus Student Council participated Nov. 3-4 in the Fall Leadership Forum at Cragun’s in Brainerd where they learned about leadership, empathy for others, and being vulnerable.
Students heard from several speakers, among them Kim Alli, whose program, “My Name, My Story,” has encouraged many young people to own their life stories and to relate to others based on what they have experienced.
Students also participated in social events and shared ideas from their Student Councils, reflecting on how to improve their schools.
Students were accompanied by Adviser Lois Lewis.