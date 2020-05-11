Indus Student Council receives "U Rock" award. 

The Indus Student Council has won the “U Rock” award for the second year in a row from the Northeast Division of Student Councils. They donated $500 to the Student Council State Service Project through Angel Fund, a non-profit organization headquartered in Hibbing which helps cancer patients and their families in northeastern Minnesota with medical expenses not covered by insurance.
Indus Student Council members raised the money by selling popcorn earlier in the year.
The "U Rock" award recognizes schools who contribute funds towards the state service project each year, based on their per student average donation. For Indus, it was $4.46 per student. The Indus Student Council will be keeping the "U Rock" trophy for another year, since last year the council won the award for giving $1,388 toward the Special Olympics. A similar amount was raised with popcorn sales this year, but students decided to dedicate $500 to the project and use the rest for other student council activities.