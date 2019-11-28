Snow came just in time to make the Student Council-sponsored “Seasonal Wonderland” Nov. 22 more than just a name. A storm the day before painted the white fluffy stuff on all the trees and created an idyllic scene to match the warmth and wonder at the themed event inside the school.
The evening began with a mystery dinner, complete with turkey and sweet potatoes, as well as baked desserts prepared by culinary ProStart students Students dressed as holiday creatures such as elves, reindeer, Santa and Mrs. Santa, etc. participated in a performance entitled “Turmoil in the Toy Shop,” (from mymysteryparty.com).
Throughout the night, Student Council members hosted crafts, games, and activities, and gave out clues with which to help the audience “solve” the mystery of who had stolen the “Naughty and Nice List” from Santa’s Toy Shop.
The winner of the winning guess was Doug Erickson, an Indus School alumnus, who correctly found that Mrs. Santa was the one who lost the “Naughty and Nice” list. Emcee for the evening was Amber Peterson.
Student participants in the “Seasonal Wonderland” mystery included Lydia Black, Abbi Hasbargen, Kyle Kramer, Rylee Mai, Irish Malapitan, Brooklyn Meyer, Emma Morgan, AnMarie Peterson, Colyn Peterson, Charlie Steinbach, Chase Steinbach and Cyrus Thomopoulos.
Indus Student Council adviser is Lois Lewis.