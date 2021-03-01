The Indus school National Honors Society comes up with a service project every year.
This year that project happens to be raising money for new hockey skates, helmets, and laces for students to use.
We have had the same equipment here at Indus for well over 10 years and you can tell just by looking at them that they are ready to be replaced. Many of them have rusted and dull blades, poor quality laces, and very cracked and broken toe caps and boots. The students at Indus love going in the arena and playing hockey, boot ball, broomball, or just skating around for fun during recess. I remember loving going out on the ice for recess or gym when I was younger, and I would hate for that to be more difficult for kids because of lack of options.
In response to this dilemma, NHS members have decided to fundraise for new skates by having students K-12 bring in money each week and put it in a bucket in their home room to go towards new equipment. For the first week of fundraising from Feb. 22-26, the class with the heaviest bucket of donations will win ice cream sandwiches and on the Friday of that week everyone can dress up like they are in a heavy metal rock band.
The second week of fundraising, which is March 1-5, the class with the most green in their bucket will win beef sticks and students can wear green clothes on the Friday of that week.
For the week of March 8-13, the class with the most silver in their bucket will win popcorn and students are encouraged to wear something shiny.
For the final week of fundraising which is March 16-21, the top classes with the most money total in their bucket will be able to go to Timber Pins bowling alley and go bowling. On the Friday that the winners are chosen students can dress in Indus pride clothes.
This fundraiser will not only be fun to do, but it is also for a good cause. You can help Indus school by donating money that will be put towards new hockey skates, laces, and helmets or if you have some skates either hockey or figure skates of any size would be deeply appreciated if you donated them.
Our goal is to raise $1,000 dollars for new equipment and around 10 pairs of skates and 10 helmets. The Indus family would like to thank you all for your support.